Bitcoiva Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $196.36 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $196.36 million and approximately $225,982.00 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for about $12.24 or 0.00063752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,195.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.01 or 0.00562675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00250041 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00052266 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001526 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 12.48938351 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $251,098.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.