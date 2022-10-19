BitDAO Price Hits $0.43 on Top Exchanges (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 3% lower against the dollar. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.28 billion and $10.13 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDAO token can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00002238 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitDAO Token Profile

BitDAO was first traded on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

