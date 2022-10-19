BitDAO Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and $10.84 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitDAO has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,358.50 or 0.27695480 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010817 BTC.

BitDAO Token Profile

BitDAO launched on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

