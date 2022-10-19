BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Short Interest Update

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the September 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $207,374.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,917,449.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,403 shares of company stock worth $1,472,636 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after buying an additional 1,436,785 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,206 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,702,000 after purchasing an additional 774,423 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 141.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,247,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,744,000 after purchasing an additional 731,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,047,000 after purchasing an additional 703,502 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.3 %

BJ stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,476. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $79.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average of $67.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.