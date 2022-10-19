Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,680,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 17,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $143,501.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 822,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,752,630.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $143,501.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 822,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,752,630.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,170,577 shares of company stock valued at $87,028,541 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $769,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $927,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in Blackstone by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackstone Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.75.

Blackstone stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.48. The company had a trading volume of 29,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,360. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.92. The company has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $79.54 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

