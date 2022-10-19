Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Sells $27,261.20 in Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $27,261.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 599,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,518.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Crystal Sumner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blend Labs alerts:

On Tuesday, October 4th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $30,749.60.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $29,199.20.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Crystal Sumner sold 47,631 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $139,558.83.

On Monday, August 22nd, Crystal Sumner sold 20,266 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $58,974.06.

Blend Labs Price Performance

Blend Labs stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.97. 1,039,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,437. The company has a market cap of $437.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $16.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.53%. Blend Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 90.5% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 16,466 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $5.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

About Blend Labs

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.