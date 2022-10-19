Blue Chip Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBVGet Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 3.6% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $28,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 209.8% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 43.9% during the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $144.60 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBVGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.88.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

