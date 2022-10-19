Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Shares Down 16.7%

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02). Approximately 2,971,076 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,699,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £8.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.05.

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of gold properties. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bluebird Merchant Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluebird Merchant Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.