BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 90,570 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,570 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 412.1% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FNDF stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $25.85. 48,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,786. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average of $28.97. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.