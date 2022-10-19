BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 23andMe by 259.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,551,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 23andMe by 121.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the first quarter valued at about $7,692,000. Prescott General Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of 23andMe by 26.0% during the first quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 1,423,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 293,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of 23andMe by 280.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 873,217 shares in the last quarter. 21.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ME. Cowen began coverage on 23andMe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on 23andMe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

23andMe Stock Performance

Shares of ME traded down 0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 2.96. 38,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669,246. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 52 week low of 2.12 and a 52 week high of 13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 3.07.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported -0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 61.60 million. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 29.57% and a negative net margin of 95.61%. 23andMe’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 23andMe news, insider Kenneth J. Hillan sold 8,753 shares of 23andMe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.64, for a total value of 31,860.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,083 shares in the company, valued at 713,742.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

23andMe Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

Featured Stories

