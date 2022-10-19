BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.43 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.8% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.39. 178,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,738,635. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.45 and a 200 day moving average of $94.95.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

