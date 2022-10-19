BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 131,235 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,946,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,235 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 19.3% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $86,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 61,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.68. 40,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,417. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.39.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

