BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,559 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 193.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.33. The stock had a trading volume of 14,503,040 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.73.

