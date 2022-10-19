BNB (BNB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $510.17 Million

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $272.89 or 0.01421715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion and approximately $510.17 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 161,001,551 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 161,337,261.09. The last known price of BNB is 272.31398359 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1126 active market(s) with $586,647,586.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
