BNB (BNB) Market Cap Hits $43.72 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $271.56 or 0.01415968 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $43.72 billion and $540.51 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 161,001,645 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 161,337,261.09. The last known price of BNB is 272.31398359 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1126 active market(s) with $586,647,586.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.