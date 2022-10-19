BNB (BNB) Market Cap Hits $43.72 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $271.56 or 0.01415968 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $43.72 billion and $540.51 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 161,001,645 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 161,337,261.09. The last known price of BNB is 272.31398359 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1126 active market(s) with $586,647,586.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

