Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 143.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2,404.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 4.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Booking by 6.8% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 8.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in Booking by 20.5% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BKNG traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,770.92. 11,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,680. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,860.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,975.75. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,514.17.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.