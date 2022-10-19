Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 84.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 34,204 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.3% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 14,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,570.9% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 864,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,088,000 after purchasing an additional 831,832 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 72.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $329,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,159,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $488,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,980,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,499 over the last 90 days. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 4.6 %

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $100.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.58. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $101.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading

