Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 6,400,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BORR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Borr Drilling in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Borr Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BORR traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.54. 15,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,612. Borr Drilling has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 20.05% and a negative net margin of 89.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

