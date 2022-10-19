Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Short Interest Up 8.2% in September

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 893,300 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 825,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Boston Omaha from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of Boston Omaha stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $737.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 0.59. Boston Omaha has a one year low of $18.68 and a one year high of $38.50.

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.54 million. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 53.19%.

In other Boston Omaha news, Director Frank H. Kenan II sold 10,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $276,116.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 170,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,716.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Boston Omaha stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 285,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,000. Boston Omaha accounts for approximately 2.0% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Boston Omaha at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

