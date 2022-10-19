Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Purchased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 50.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.2% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.82. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.24.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $894.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BYD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

