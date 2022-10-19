Braintrust Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $165.66 Million (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Braintrust token can now be bought for approximately $2.07 or 0.00010776 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Braintrust has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Braintrust has a total market capitalization of $165.66 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,296.40 or 0.27656242 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010802 BTC.

Braintrust Token Profile

Braintrust was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Braintrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

