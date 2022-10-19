Brand Architekts Group (LON:BAR) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR – Get Rating) shares fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.26 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 28.30 ($0.34). 13,758 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 46,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50 ($0.36).

Brand Architekts Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £8.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 36.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 52.77.

About Brand Architekts Group

Brand Architekts Group plc operates in the beauty sector in the United Kingdom, other European Union countries, and internationally. The company provides skincare products, haircare products, body care products, bathing products, gifting, and accessories under the Super Facialist, Dirty Works, DrSALTS+, Kind Natured, Fish Soho, MR.

