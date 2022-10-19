Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDNGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,580,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the September 15th total of 7,830,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 438.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,992,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,023,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,086 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,507,000. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,780,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 75.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 802,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 344,540 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.32. 5,360,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,564. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.03%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 760.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

