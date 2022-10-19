Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Sold by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,254 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BRF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRFS. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,709,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRF by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,528 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BRF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 577,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 137,628 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 127,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

BRF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 139,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,077. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. Brf S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30.

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. BRF had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BRF in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

