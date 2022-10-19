BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Price Down 9.8%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 29,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,478,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $73.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10,405.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,234,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after buying an additional 1,223,122 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 112.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 15,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 172,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

