Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.83.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $434.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $176.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $495.45 and a 200-day moving average of $527.45. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

