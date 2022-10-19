Brokerages Set Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Price Target at $36.20

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

BADFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$38.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BADFF opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.