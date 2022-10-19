Brokerages Set GSK plc (LON:GSK) PT at GBX 1,720

Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,685.45 ($20.37).

GSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 1,580 ($19.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,430 ($17.28) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,820 ($21.99) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,324 ($16.00) per share, with a total value of £42,632.80 ($51,513.77). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Insiders have acquired 3,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,288,666 in the last 90 days.

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,369.60 ($16.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,362.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,606.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67. GSK has a 1-year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The stock has a market capitalization of £55.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,196.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a GBX 16.25 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. GSK’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

