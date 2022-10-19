Brokerages Set Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Target Price at $25.57

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TWNK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWNK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 103.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,447,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,330,000 after acquiring an additional 289,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,004,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,147,000 after acquiring an additional 55,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,887,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,446,000 after purchasing an additional 320,776 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.25. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $340.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

