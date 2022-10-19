Brokerages Set Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target at $37.88

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.63.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Mattel has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Mattel had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 37.28%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Mattel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 901,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the first quarter worth about $676,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 8.6% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Mattel by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 128,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Mattel by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 828,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

