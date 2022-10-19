Brokerages Set Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Target Price at $20.75

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MERC. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

In other news, Director Keith Purchase sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,354.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rainer Rettig sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $196,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,893 shares of the company's stock, valued at $177,991.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter worth $152,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 56.7% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 75,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 27,458 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 18.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.71. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Mercer International had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The firm had revenue of $572.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mercer International will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

