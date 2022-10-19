Brokerages Set The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Target Price at $366.19

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $366.19.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Up 1.4 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $285.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $291.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

