Brokerages Set Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Price Target at $70.71

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $60.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.61. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1,487.5% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 180.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 50.9% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

