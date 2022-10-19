Brokers Offer Predictions for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

USB has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.06.

USB stock opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.51. The company has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USB. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 130,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 103,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 12.6% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

