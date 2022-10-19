Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 572,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,530. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Brookfield Renewable has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $44.41.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -246.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

