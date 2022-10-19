Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 48,536 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,536 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.82% of ManTech International worth $110,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 982.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,183,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the second quarter valued at about $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MANT opened at $95.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. ManTech International Co. has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.92 and a 200-day moving average of $93.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.29). ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $669.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.80.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

