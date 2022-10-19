Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,510,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,743,984 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Pinterest worth $90,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 11.4% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 75.23 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $66.00.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Ready acquired 222,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,720.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William J. Ready acquired 222,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,720.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $111,005.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 496,897 shares in the company, valued at $11,597,575.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,750 shares of company stock worth $3,246,606 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

See Also

