Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,075,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380,961 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $73,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inari Medical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 50,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Inari Medical by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Inari Medical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Inari Medical by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Inari Medical by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Price Performance

NARI opened at $74.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.07. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.04 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NARI. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

In related news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,689,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,423,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,395,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $2,143,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,076,265.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,689,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,423,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,395,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,942 shares of company stock valued at $8,315,838 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

