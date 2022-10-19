Brown Advisory Inc. Has $276.73 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,279,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,035 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.13% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $276,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $980,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.5% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 416.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $94.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $239.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

