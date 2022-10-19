Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 36,518 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,071,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,518 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.32% of Kellogg worth $69,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Kellogg by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 1,926.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

K stock opened at $73.49 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day moving average is $71.27.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.50%.

K has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

In other Kellogg news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $560,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at $444,133.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $560,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at $444,133.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $11,000,936.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,877,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,281,206,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 803,893 shares of company stock worth $59,323,146. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

