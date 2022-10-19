Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,302 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of United Rentals worth $98,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 17.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $306.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. OTR Global downgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.36.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

URI stock opened at $292.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.16. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.89 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

