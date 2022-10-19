Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 224,275 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,549,041 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 224,275 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $103,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Workiva by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 143,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Workiva by 26.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,466,000 after acquiring an additional 362,293 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Workiva Price Performance

Workiva stock opened at $77.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $173.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average of $75.36.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Company Profile



Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

