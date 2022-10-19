Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 2,390 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Kimberly-Clark worth $78,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.79.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB opened at $115.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.36. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.