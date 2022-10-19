Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 6,594 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,594 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.08% of Sonoco Products worth $60,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SON. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $67.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.34.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sonoco Products news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SON shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

See Also

