Brown Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 691,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,714,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,850 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 383.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 13,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DZ Bank downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.28.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $121.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.90. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.80, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

