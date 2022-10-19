Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,803 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.49% of Murphy USA worth $80,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 50.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 364.3% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 20,511 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth about $3,099,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 105.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,695,000 after buying an additional 50,035 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MUSA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stephens increased their target price on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,155.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $281.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.00 and a 200-day moving average of $259.24. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.74 and a 52-week high of $303.09.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.3 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

