Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,720,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 399,793 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.71% of Simply Good Foods worth $65,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 31.7% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth $6,864,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 553,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,988,000 after purchasing an additional 36,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.05.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SMPL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stephens cut their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

