Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,403,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,188,198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028,406 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 39.6% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,155,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,853,000 after buying an additional 2,029,401 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth about $57,633,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 462.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 742,678 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,734,000 after buying an additional 610,708 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 30.3% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,422,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $93,714,000 after buying an additional 562,779 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twitter

In other Twitter news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,651.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,651.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $556,424.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,515,998.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,799 shares of company stock worth $1,381,762 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Trading Up 0.6 %

Twitter stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.07. 54,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,633,488. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.90 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna cut shares of Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.28.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

