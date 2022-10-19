BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.63-$8.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.36 billion-$7.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.39 billion. BRP also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.70- EPS.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOOO opened at $63.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.45. BRP has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $95.94.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.26. BRP had a negative return on equity of 526.63% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BRP will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 7.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOOO shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BRP by 103.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after buying an additional 407,545 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BRP by 512.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 187,027 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in BRP by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 77,587 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in BRP by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 63,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in BRP by 1,253.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 58,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

Read More

