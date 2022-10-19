BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 43,491 shares.The stock last traded at $60.70 and had previously closed at $63.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on DOOO shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.92.

BRP Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.69. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.45.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 526.63% and a net margin of 8.48%. BRP’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 8.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 21.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRP by 4.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

